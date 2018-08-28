Ekta Kapoor is a fan of THIS comedian

MUMBAI: Being a fan of a celebrity is no big deal, but celebrities are more like us than we think. They are also fans of other celebrities, from B-town, the telly world, or a digital show.

We have lauded Ekta Kapoor for her creative magic in shows like Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kaahin, Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and Jodha Akbar. She is popularly known as the queen of the television world and has set a benchmark on not only TV but also Bollywood with her commendable work in movies like Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (Bollywood debut as a producer), Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, Shootout at Lokhandwala (co-produced with Sanjay Gupta), and Mission Istanbul.

The shows produced by Ekta rule the TRP charts and are the most watched ones on TV. Naagin (Colors), Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus), Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV), Kundali Bhagya, and many others have proved that she is indeed the czarina of television.

So is ‘the Ekta Kapoor’ a fan of someone? Well, the beauty recently shared a video of YouTuber Supriya, a comedian by profession, who took Ekta back in time to her Kyunkii days.

Take a look at what Ekta shared on her Instagram feed!

