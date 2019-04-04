Ekta Kapoor overwhelmed with the success of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is one of the most successful and powerful personalities of the entertainment industry. She is not only a successful producer in the world of television but has also made a name in the world of web series and Bollywood.

The ace producer has had a good run with web series, and almost all her web series have been successful. Recently, ALTBalaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain premiered with the second season, which was a huge success like the previous season.

Season two continued from season one, and the story revolved around the main characters of the show played by Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli, and Mona Singh.

The producer of the show shared a post and expressed her happiness and gratitude to the fans and lover of the shows. She thanked every subscriber and the whole team of the show and asked the viewers if they want another season.

Check out the post here.