Ekta Kapoor to produce a superhero series for Zee TV?

MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor is known for churning out content after content and also experimenting with her shows. Apart from saas-bahu drama and other path breaking soaps, she has also done supernatural shows and the same are a rage on Indian television. Now, according to the latest media reports, she is all set to produce a superhero series for Zee TV.

A source told Pinkvilla, “The discussion on the show is on a primary stage right now. The scripting for it is on and auditions are underway. The makers and the channel are looking to bring some jaw dropping superhero story for the Indian audience which will apparently be loosely inspired by Hulk.”

“The modalities for the same will be locked in a few days,” added the source.

Ekta already has Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya running successfully and this new show sounds interesting. Are you excited for the new show?