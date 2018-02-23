Home > Tv > Tv News
Ekta Kapoor puts speculations to rest; reveals channel for Naagin 3

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2018 06:00 PM

Mumbai: The speculations revolving around Ekta Kapoor’s super hit supernatural drama Naagin 3 has been doing rounds for some days.

Featuring scintillating Mouni Roy in main lead role of Naagin, both the seasons of the show have gained huge fan following and always managed to churn out high ratings.

And as we all know, both the seasons were aired on Colors.

However, recently there were reports about Ekta in plans to launch Naagin’s third season on Star Plus not on Colors.

Putting all the rumours to rest, Ekta updated a post on Instagram to clear all the speculations and confusions. She wrote:

Nagin 3 coming soon on COLORS! @muktadhond @rajcheerful JAI MATA DI

A post shared by Ek-thetestcasepromois (@ektaravikapoor) on

What do you think about Ekta Kapoor?

With Ekta making an official announcement of Naagin 3, we just cannot wait for the drama to roll out.

Tags > Colors tv, Ekta Kapoor, Naagin 3, Mouni Roy, Instagram, Star Plus,

past seven days