Ekta Kapoor REVEALS her first Naagin

Mumbai: Colors’ supernatural series Naagin became a huge hit in no time! It was so popular that it had to return with its second season. From rocking the charts to being loved by the audience, the previous two seasons of Naagin have rocked all the way.

Soon after the second season wrapped up, the industry and the audience started speculating about its third season. And after the announcement about its third season, people’s excitement has just escalated to another level.

Since the show is already on floors, the audience is eagerly waiting for the series to hit the screens.

Accompanied by some fresh faces, Naagin 3 will have a fresh storyline.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to introduce the first Naagin of the upcoming series.

Can you guess who she is?

Well, she is none other than the talented beauty Karishma Tanna.

What do you think about Karishma Tanna?

Ekta has revealed her look by posting the first look of Naagin 3 and welcomed her wholeheartedly to the much awaited supernatural saga.

Have a look at her post below –

Are you guys excited to watch her in the series? Do share your thoughts with us.