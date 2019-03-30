News

Ekta Kapoor’s mysterious caption for Anita Hassanandani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2019 03:14 PM

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular actresses of telly town. The actress, who is married to Rohit Reddy, is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3.

Recently, there have been reports about the actress planning to start her family soon, and the speculations grew further when she wrote on her social media handle, “To the love of my life.... who’s getting sexier by the day! Wish you a life full of happiness and 6packabs And yes 2 cute cute babies soon...... very soon!  I love you to the moon n back!.”

And now, Anita has been teased by none other than Ekta Kapoor. The TV czarina took to her social media account and posted a picture of Anita posing near her baby’s bed. She captioned the picture as “NEXT ONE???????”

Take a look at the picture here:

Interestingly, Anita recently also shared a collage of herself donning a green saree with a baby bump, which seemed to be a look from the sets of her show. She wrote, “If this is what I do with a fake baby belly.... wonder whAt I’ll do with a real one #naagin3 @rohitreddygoa you better up your photography skills!”

Check out the picture here:

What do you think about Ekta's caption? 

past seven days