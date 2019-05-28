Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 to return in November?

MUMBAI:If you are already missing watching popular supernatural thriller show Naagin, then the wait for season 4 is not long.

The third season ended with a lot of twists and turns. In the final episode, Vishakha (played by Anita Hassanandani) is shown to be the villain and a threat to Shravani (Surbhi Jyoti) and the naagmani. Vishakha promises to take revenge from Shravani. She plans to return after 50 years to seize the naagmani.

Colors has already made an announcement of season four by releasing the very first teaser.

Check it out!

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that the makers at Balaji Telefilms wanted the new season to be launched in the month of September itself. However, the creatives are still working on the new storyline, and casting is yet to begin.

Our sources inform us that Naagin 4 is expected to launch in the month of November (2019). Seeing the popularity of the show, Ekta and Colors want to bring their blockbuster show back soon.

We are not yet not sure if Surbhi Jyoti will reprise the role of a shape-shifting snake in the forthcoming season also.

Do you guys wish to see Surbhi playing a naagin in the new season?

