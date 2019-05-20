Ekta Kapoor’s next titled Goli on Colors Rishtey

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had recently reported about TV queen Ekta Kapoor bringing her old show Keshav Pandit, which aired on Zee TV, back on the small screen (read here: Ekta Kapoor to bring Keshav Pandit back on TV).

We now have information that she is working on another upcoming show for Colors Rishtey.

According to our sources, the show will be set against the backdrop of Bihar and will be titled Goli. The casting has already begun.

What do you think about this Showtee?

Ekta is currently producing a host of shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 3, Kumkum Bhayga, and Kundali Bhagya. She is working on Kavach 2 and Bepannah Pyaar, which are set to hit the TV screens soon.

What's more! She is also bringing Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Season 2 (read here: Aakanksha Singh to play the lead in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein season 2).

TellyChakkar will be back with further developments!