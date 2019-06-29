Ekta Kapoor is scared of THIS!

MUMBAI: The second season of the comedy television series, The Kapil Sharma Show, is currently one of the most popular and loved shows. So far, audience saw many celebrities gracing the stage of the show. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Ranveer Singh, and Sara Ali Khan are some of the stars who appeared on the show. Now, another set of special guests will be seen in the show this weekend.

The upcoming episode will see none other than Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor. She will grace the show along with actors Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat. The guests also reveal a lot of interesting facts about themselves on the show. Amidst all this, Archana Puran Singh, according to the media reports, reveals a particular secret of Ekta which is hardly known by anyone. She says that Ekta is very much scared of flying. She then narrates a real life experience of flying with Ekta Kapoor when the latter held her hand tightly during the entire journey. Ekta's brother Tusshar Kapoor joins in too and reveals that Ekta is furious of flying as well as ghosts.

So, gear up for the show as this particular episode is going to be an interesting one!