Ekta Kapoor shares a glimpse of her new house, gym

: Producer-director Ekta Kapoor is certainly on cloud nine! Well, she has bought a new house.The TV Czarina, who is known for producing popular soaps like Naagin and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took to her social media handle and showcased her fans and followers a glimpse of her new house and gym.

Take a look at her post below:

The year 2019 is certainly special for Ekta as in the month of January she welcomed her baby boy via surrogacy. She had shared the news on her social media account by writing, “By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life but nothing beats the feelings of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blesses to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor." (sic)