Ekta Kapoor walks the Walt Disney way... Read on to know more...

Ekta Kapoor ‘s ventures into Walt Disney’s fairy tale

The media is abuzz with the news about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) actor Vivek Dahiya, who was last seen in Colors’ show Kavach makes a comeback with Ekta Kapoor’s next on Star Plus. The show will be a fairytale/ thriller and as per reports, he has been cast opposite Asmita Sood. Away from the spotlight, Vivek has been enjoying a matrimonial phase and we are sure that just like us, you too are excited for Vivek’s return on-screen.

Shakti completes 500 episodes

Survival of shows is very difficult in the race of TRP’s and Shakti is one such show which has managed to fetch some good popularity and audience up votes. Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki stars Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena in the lead roles.

Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna shows endless gratitude to her Producer Gul Khan.

Surbhi Chandna, seen as Anika in Ishqbaaaz on Star Plus thanked the producer of her show, Gul Khan on completing two years. Surbhi was grateful to Gul for giving her an opportunity to be a part of Ishqbaaaz, her constant patience, love and making the show a trend.

The ‘Naagin’ of television, Mouni Roy on board for the ALT Balaji original - Mehrunissa

Seen in Naagin and its second instalment on Colors, Mouni Roy got her 70 mm break with Gold, which is being directed by Reema Kagti. And now, she plans to take the digital audience by storm with ALT Balaji’s next project - ‘Mehrunissa’. Mouni will be teaming up with the super talented director Ken Ghosh, who has earlier directed some applaudable shows like Dev DD and Haq Se for ALTBalaji is now on board for this series. The show will be a timeless classic love story revolving around the romance of Mehrunnisa and Salim.

Indraneel Bhattacharya talks with Balaji Telefilms next for Star Plus fizzles out

Indraneel was in talks to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s next starring Vivek Dahiya and Asmita Sood. However, nothing seemed to materialize further.