Ekta Kapoor wanted to embrace motherhood seven years ago

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is one of the busiest working women. However, the producer-director beautifully balances motherhood and her professional life.

She welcomed her baby boy Ravie via surrogacy in January this year. The news came as a surprise to many since she had never spoken about motherhood in the past. But did you know the TV Czarina actually wanted to be a mother long ago? In a recent interaction, Ekta revealed that she had started contemplating embracing motherhood almost seven years ago and took her time because she knew it was a huge responsibility. She said that her morning routine had changed ever since she got her son home. She also mentioned that her son was her top priority and that she had cut down on her social engagements.

Ekta has been entertaining audience with soaps for a long time now. Some of her most popular and top shows are Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin, and Ye Hai Mohabbatein.