Ekta Kapoor wanted Ronit Roy to essay Mr Bajaj again in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
20 May 2019

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most loved soaps. With Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles, the reboot version is doing well on the TRP charts. Now, the audience is eagerly waiting for the introduction of Mr Bajaj.

For the uninitiated, Mr Bajaj is an integral part of the story, and in the earlier season, ace actor Ronit Roy was seen essaying this iconic character. The actor was appreciated for his performance in the show.

The new season, according to the media reports, will see Karan Singh Grover in the role of Mr Bajaj.

Now, according to Pinkvilla’s source, Ekta's first choice for Mr Bajaj was again Ronit Roy. In the first Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ronit was much older than Prerna and he also had teenage children. The source further shared with the portal that as Ronit's age is close to what Mr Bajaj's age is in the show, so Ekta really wanted him to play the character again. Even Ronit was keen to enter as Mr Bajaj again; however, he couldn't give his nod to the project as he already had prior work commitments. 

