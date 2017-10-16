Be it the Hollywood or Bollywood industry we often see celebs becoming the butt of ridicule and undergo all kinds of trolling and nasty comments about their dressing style or their body.

Body Shaming is becoming an everyday affair, we keep coming across posts from celebs like Tia Mowry, Megan Trainor, Rytasha Rathore and now Ekta Kapoor has been body shammed on the social media.

The prominent Indian TV and Film producer, Ekta Kapoor, who has set a bench mark in both TV and film industry and has given us soap operas like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasuti Zindagi Ki, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, was recently body shamed in an article published by a news portal.

The talented Ekta Kapoor took to her Facebook handle and vented her frustration. She has been quoted as saying that she is a producer and doesn’t feel the need to be a style icon.

She posed a generic question, “have you ever body shamed a male producer or director on what they wear?”

In a reply on shared post, Ekta says; “This is a question I wanted to ask a long time ago! As a woman why should what I wear matter than what I do?”

Not only Ekta many other actors in the past have voiced their opinion against body shaming through the social media.

TellyChakkar and team are proud of the boldness Ekta Kapoor has displayed against the body shamers. Way to go Ekta!