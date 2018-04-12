Elaichi in a all-new ‘Firangi look’ in Jijaji Chhat Per Hain

Mumbai: SAB TV’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain which brings alive some refreshing entertainment with Elaichi’s unique peculiarities is grabbing the attention of all entertainment lovers with every passing episode.

The pretty and bubbly actress Hiba Nawab who never misses a chance in taking to new disguises to trouble her ‘Jijaji’ will now appear as blonde foreigner in Jijaji Chhat Per Hain.

Fed up of all the muddle in the house, Pancham (Nikhil Khurana) shares his escapist desire with Pintu about marrying a firang and settling down peacefully abroad. Overhearing the entire conversation, the mischievous Elaichi gets a fabulous idea of dressing up as a firang and leading him on hoping that Pancham will fall in love with her and get married. Executing her plan, the next day Elaichi visits Pancham at the shop as a foreign tourist looking to buy some authentic Indian lehengas.

In a conversation with Hiba Nawab aka Elaichi, she mentioned, “The upcoming track has been really special and fun for me as I was dressed as a firang to fool Jijaji. Elaichi is always up to some mischief and in this track, she puts up a stellar act with her blonde wig, foreign accent and dressed as per western style. We had a lot of fun shooting this sequence and now it’s to be seen if Pancham will recognize Elaichi. The upcoming sequence will unfold many twists and turns”

Will Pancham recognize Elaichi in the disguise of a firang? Or will Pancham fall in love with Elaichi?