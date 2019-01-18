Elaichi plans to turn Chandni Chowk into Shimla in Jijaji Chhat Per Hain

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s JijajiChhatPer Hain has successfully managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their television screens with its twisted plots and unique characters like Elaichi, Pancham and Murari. In the upcoming sequence of the show, Elaichi dreams of making one of her childhood wishes come true – that of dancing in her favorite chiffon saree in the lushes of Shimla



Even after giving multiple attempts, Pancham is unable to get his leaves sanctioned, so that he can take Elaichi to Shimla. On the other hand, Karuna happens to sprain her leg, leading to Murari and Karuna canceling their trip to Shimla as well. Elaichi now takes it upon herself to salvage this family vacation and decides to turn ChandniChowk into Shimla



Will Elaichi be able to succeed in her plan and play snow fight with Pancham?



Hiba Nawab essaying the role of Elaichi in the show said “I am glad to be a part of the JijajiChhatPer Hain family since playing Elaichi in the show has given me immense exposure and with each passing day, I feel myself grow as an artist. I am certain that the viewers are going to have a gala time watching, Elaichi on her quest in turning ChandniChowk into Shimla”