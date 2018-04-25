Home > Tv > Tv News
Elaichi to promote sanitation in SAB TV’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain

MUMBAI:SAB TV’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain has been dishing out interesting drama and entertainment with Elaichi’s amusing escapades with Pancham. The show will soon witness an interesting phase where Pancham instigates Elaichi to do something worthy that will benefit the society at large.

In the process of proving the same to Pancham, the clever Elaichi comes up with a plan and decides to start a sanitation programme in Chandni Chowk.  She begins an agitation against public urination and comes up with a unique idea to trouble Pancham and decides to turn his loo into a public toilet.

Will Elaichi be successful in trapping Pancham? How will he react to this new twist?

What do you think of Jijaji Chhat  Per Hain?

Commenting on this hilarious track, Pancham aka Nikhil Khurana mentioned, “The latest track, the show has to offer is very hilarious. We had a gala time shooting for this specific track as we all had a laughter session while shooting this scene. I am sure the audience will enjoy this as much as we did during its making.”

