ElectionResults2019: Ekta Kapoor roots for her Tulsi aka Smriti Irani

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to give tough competition to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Smriti, who campaigned aggressively in Amethi, is leading with a high number of votes. Along with a large of number people rooting for Smriti, TV mogul Ekta Kapoor is also supporting her Tulsi aka Smriti Irani.

Ekta and Smriti have been known to share a good bond from their Kyunki days.

Ekta shared a post on Instagram, stating, 'All eyes on #amethi we r rooting for our aunt'.

Take look!