ElectionResults2019: Producer Asit Kumarr Modi ecstatic about Narendra Modi’s victory

MUMBAI: It seems like there is a Modi wave all over!

It's not just the BJP party that is celebrating Narendra Modi's victory. Even Bollywood and TV actors and others from the fraternity are congratulating him on his win.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi to know his thoughts on Modi winning and his plans to develop the nation in the future.

Asit shared, 'I am happy and proud that Mr Narendra Modi has won once again. He understands people’s needs well and makes sure to work towards them. Since the majority of the votes were given to BJP, it is the people’s choice to make him win. There is no doubt that Mr Modi is very focused. Seeing him, one gets confidence. We wish that Mr Modi brings in positive changes in the TV and Bollywood industry. People know that he is genuine. I see the nation becoming stronger.'

Asit Modi and Narendra Modi have been known to share a great bond. Asit and his team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were among the first citizens of India to be nominated by the Indian Prime Minister to promote his Clean India Campaign.