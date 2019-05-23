News

ElectionResults2019: Television actors react to BJP leading in the poll

By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 01:04 PM

MUMBAI: The countdown has already begun, and there are only a few hours left before the results of India's long-drawn, eventful, and momentous general elections are declared. The BJP is leading with all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat; the Congress party is leading with 10 seats in Punjab.

Poll surprises are more a norm than an aberration, and we cannot wait for the results to be declared.

With the results closing in, we asked some of our television stars for their reaction on BJP leading the election polls. Take a look at what they said.

Arshi Khan: It is really not shocking and was very much expected, as the love for Narendra Modiji and BJP was seen in the public. I hope that this time, the good days arrive. The only must expectation from my side is that we do not hear about rape cases.

Cheshtha Bhagat: I am a Modi fan, and I love BJP.

Manish Goel: It’s not BJP. It’s MODI. There are pros and cons to every government. I believe that 5 years for any government is not enough to live up to what is committed. India is a huge country, and these 5 years will decide BJP’s level of commitment and integrity and India’s fate on the global map.

Shrenu Parikh: I couldn't go to vote this time because my show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna went on-air on the same day. But I hope the best government wins and that at the end of the day, people are happy with the results.

Adnan Khan: I did not get the chance to vote this time, but I trust the system, and I am sure it will choose the right government.

Shubhangi Atre: I am very happy. I really like BJP, and I am looking forward to celebrating the feat!

Hunar Hali: As citizens, I feel voting is the only way to make a change in democracy. I feel you are not just voting for an individual. In my judgment, you are voting for an agenda. You are voting for a platform. You are voting for a political philosophy. Voting is an expression of commitment: commitment to ourselves, one another, this country, and the world. I’m happy with BJP leading.

Iqbal Khan: It's a democracy. Poeple choose whom they want to see in charge of the system. Since BJP is in the lead, it means that the majority of the people have voted for the party irrespective of caste and religion. 

