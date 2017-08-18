Swedish Greek actress Elli AvrRam finds Sunil Grover "amazing", but says the actor-comedian is not replacing her as the host of "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

There are multiple reports about Sunil replacing her as the host of the upcoming Star Plus show. Asked about it, Elli told IANS in an email interview: "First of all, I would like to say that Sunil Grover is amazing. He is hilarious, but as far as I know I am hosting the show."

"I am sure that lots of people will be shocked listening to me talking in Hindi because it's been I think four years since I participated in 'Bigg Boss' where I mostly said 'Accha', 'Thik hai' and 'Matlab'," she added.

Elli has also a become a regular face in Hindi films. After making her acting debut in Bollywood with "Mickey Virus" in 2013, she went on to feature in "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon" and "Naam Shabana".

Her latest is a dance number, "Kudiya shehar di", from Shreyas Talpade's upcoming Hindi film "Poster Boys".

Talking about featuring in the videos of dance tracks, she said: "All other dance songs I have done, have been from the movies that I have done where I have also acted so, this is actually the first time that I have gone ahead and done a special song."

"I am really happy that this is my first special song," added the actress, who loves to dance.

It was "such a great and honourable experience" for her to work with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

"He is 'The master ji' in the industry. I have seen his previous songs and dance that he has done. I was so excited to work with him. It's such a treat to watch him perform," she said.

She even shook a leg with Shreyas, Bobby and Sunny Deol in the video of the song, which released earlier this month. The moment was even more special for her as the new track is a recreation of the 1999 hit track "Kudiyan shehar diyan" from Sunny-starrer "Arjun Pandit".

"It was great fun dancing with Shreyas and the Deol brothers. Sunny is so adorable... his expressions and energy. I'm just so flattered that I got to do the remake together with him because the original song is his.

"Now he is a part of the remake and dancing with him, I feel so honoured," she said.

Recalling shooting the video with Bobby, she said: "I had been dancing for hours and was wearing tight high heels. I ended up having shoe bite on my toe. When I was dancing with Bobby, we had to do this step where we had to tap with our right legs to the side to left and in front.

"Suddenly, I tapped with my right leg on my left toe just where my shoe bite was and it started to bleed. It was paining and I almost started crying. But the team was very caring, we put a bandage and continued shooting. Sometimes these things happen, but you have to carry on. But yes, it was good fun."

