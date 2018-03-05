Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Elokeshi is one such role that requires preparation: Manasi Sinha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2018 06:32 PM

Kolkata: Actress Manasi Sinha says that her character in the period drama Prothom Protisruti is one of those roles that require preparation.  

The Colors Bangla daily, which features Sushmili Acharjya in the title role of Satyabati, will see Manasi portraying the character of Elokeshi, Satyabati’s mother-in-law.

At the recent press conference of the show, when TellyChakkar asked whether she is satisfied to bag this role or not, she said, “Well, I started acting when I was a six and a half years old. And in my career I got three to four roles which needed preparation, homework and a lot of thought. Elokeshi is one such role.”  

The actress further added humorously, “Everyone says that it is a negative character and that it tried to hurt Satyabati. In many ways, she tried to tackle and dominate Satyabati and make her bow her head. But every time, using her intellect Satyabati turned victorious and held her head high. Thus somewhere Elokeshi had always been a looser. I feel bad for her actually.”

Produced by DAAG Creative Media, Prothom Protisruti will air from 5 March airing every Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Tags > Manasi Sinha, Prothom Protisruti, Sushmili Acharjya, DAAG Creative Media,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira's...

In pics: Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira's white wedding!
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days