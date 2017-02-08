Eminent TV and Film commercial producers to make a show for Life OK

We now give you more details on the Producers and the creative team working on the show.

The show will be produced by JVD Films, the company which is the leading TV commercial production house in Delhi. It works on various films and TV shows’ production and post production. The company serves VFX and Animated content to TV shows. It is owned by Dimple Dugar and Harsh Vardhan Dugar.

Also, the show will be creatively produced by Imran Mir, the leading Creative Director who has set up lot many successful shows for Balaji Telefilms.

As per credible sources, the team has submitted the pilot and if all falls in place, the show will launch on Life OK.

We buzzed Producer Dimple Dugar, but did not get through to her.

Watch this space for more updates.