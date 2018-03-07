Home > Tv > Tv News
EPIC celebrates iconic Indian women this Women’s Day

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2018 05:12 PM

Mumbai: This Women’s Day, EPIC, Indian infotainment channel, has announced a day-long programming line-up that is a treasure trove of compelling and informative series about India’s most iconic women, who have been integral in shaping the destiny of the country.

This tribute of special programming will air on 8 March from 11am to 7pm.

The three flagship series of the day include the informative EPIC Ke Dus (Women), documentary Pehli, and spy thriller Adrishya.

EPIC Ke Dus (Women), which will air from 11am - 12pm, showcases 10 most powerful women in Indian history and how their legacies have shaped the fabric of the country.

Pehli showcases the life and achievements of 26 Indian women who have been pioneers in areas which were traditionally dominated by men. The series will showcase biographies of Kiran Bedi, India’s first female IPS officer; Indira Gandhi, India’s first female PM; and Mother Teresa, a Noble Prize laureate and canonised Saint, to name a few amongst other achievers who broke through the glass ceiling of what they believed only women could do and whose journey continues to inspire.

Adrishya, a series which delves deep into the world of espionage, will showcase special episodes on gutsy women – Saraswathi Rajamani, a veteran of the Indian National Army and Noor Inayat Khan a spy for the British Empire in Paris during World War 2 among many others.

Speaking about the programme, Akul Tripathi, Content and Programming Head, EPIC TV said, “When people speak of women empowerment they often associate it with a very modern context. Indian women for centuries have shown passion and excelled at whatever they’ve set their minds to, regardless of the forces that held them back.”

“This Women’s Day, we saw an opportunity to showcase the best of our programming which resonates with the un-daunting spirit of womanhood,” he added.

So, gear up for the show and for more updates keep visiting this space. 

