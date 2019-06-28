News

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are PLAYERS

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jun 2019 05:57 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead couple Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who portray the characters of Prerna and Anurag respectively in the show, are too cute to handle!

There has been a strong buzz about the duo being in a relationship, but they both have always denied the same.

The Kasautii team is currently shooting in Switzerland for the upcoming twist in the show.

The team has been seen chilling and having a great time at the outdoor location apart from dealing with a hectic schedule. Amidst all the fun, Erica shared an uber-cute picture with rumoured boyfriend Parth with a caption that read, 'The Stare game'.

See the post.

It seems like the two are good at playing the 'stare' game, as they just can't keep their eyes off each other.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Star Plus, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Players, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace Sumit Mishra’s art show - Vimarsh

Celebs grace Sumit Mishra’s art show - Vimarsh
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi

past seven days