Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are PLAYERS

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead couple Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who portray the characters of Prerna and Anurag respectively in the show, are too cute to handle!

There has been a strong buzz about the duo being in a relationship, but they both have always denied the same.

The Kasautii team is currently shooting in Switzerland for the upcoming twist in the show.

The team has been seen chilling and having a great time at the outdoor location apart from dealing with a hectic schedule. Amidst all the fun, Erica shared an uber-cute picture with rumoured boyfriend Parth with a caption that read, 'The Stare game'.

See the post.

It seems like the two are good at playing the 'stare' game, as they just can't keep their eyes off each other.