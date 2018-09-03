News

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s emotional message on Kasautii promo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2018 02:25 PM
MUMBAI: Since Ekta Kapoor announced the launch of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, there has been a buzz among the audiences. Initially, there was immense curiosity about who would play Anurag and Prerna. Finally, we know that Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes will be essaying the roles, respectively.

The fans of the serial were eagerly waiting for a glimpse of it. Producer Ekta Kapoor recently shared a promo where the Badshah of Bollywood, SRK, is introducing the two characters and talking about the story.

Once the promo was out, best wishes came in pouring from many television celebrities.
 

Erica and Parth also shared an emotional message on their social media accounts. Erica went on to thank Ekta for trusting her to play Prerna, whereas Parth said he was lucky to have SRK introducing his character.

However, no one knows who will play Komolika and Mr. Bajaj, two of the most important characters in the show. There is a lot of speculation regarding this, but there is no confirmation yet.
 

Ajeeb dasta hai yeh ! Kahaan shuru kahaan khatam , yeh manziley hai kaunsi .. nah woh samaj sake nah hum . This promo and moment has gotten me sooooo overwhelmed. I am truly grateful for being apart of something so beautiful . All i can say is a very big thankyou to @ektaravikapoor maam for seeing prerna in me . Your concept for this promo has set a bench mark and this is such an emotional moment for me ... to be introduced in such a manner . Can’t be more happy ,proud and grateful . You are known for breaking records and creating history and here’s to one moreAnd to all those who have been waiting for this ! I hope you all are celebrating now and it has been worth the wait . Love, hugs and respect to all And not forgetting.. pls welcome my co-star @the_parthsamthaan Who plays Anurag Basu @ektaravikapoor @chloejferns @balajitelefilmslimited @altbalaji @shreya_nehal @starplus

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Badshah, Anurag, Prerna, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Love Story of Abhi & Pragya

Love Story of Abhi & Pragya
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
John Abraham
John Abraham
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days