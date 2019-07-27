Erica Fernandes and Priyank Sharma make for an AWESOME TWOSOME!

MUMBAI: We all know that Erica Fernandes bonds extremely well with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars.

She along with Parth Samthaan, Sahil Anand, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey, and now Karan singh Grover gel quite well and often play pranks on the set of the show. They frequently share interesting videos about the same on their social media feed too, and we cannot deny that it is indeed a visual treat to watch they balance their professional and personal lives and manage to have fun simultaneously.

Bharti and Haarsh’s show Khatra Khatra Khatra on Colors has gained immense popularity among the audience. It recently completed 100 episodes. The show pits celebrities against one another and makes them take up funny challenges. It is certainly a refreshing change from all the emotional drama seen in other series.

Recently, Erica and Priyank Sharma graced the show. The two bonded pretty well, and it looks like Erica has found her new BFF in him!

She took to social media to post pictures of the two of them posing, and it is evident that they had a ball shooting for the episode. In one of the posts, she even captioned their picture as, ‘The awesome 2’.

She also makes quite a fashion statement with the boho hairstyle and outfit by Narendra Kumar and takes us back to the disco glamour era with those blue flared pants.

