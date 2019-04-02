Erica Fernandes asked to choose between Parth Samthaan and Shaheer Sheikh?

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses, who is playing the female lead role in the hit show of current times, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In addition to its intriguing narrative, the show is immensely loved by audience for the sizzling chemistry of the lead actors, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan.

The actress was previously seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh, and their chemistry was also popular. Links are a common thing of the industry, and the actress was earlier linked up with Shaheer. According to SpotboyE.com, Erica and Parth are more than friends.

Now an interesting thing happened. Erica played a game of #AskEJF on Instagram where one of her fans asked her to choose between Shaheer and Parth. The smart lady didn’t lose her temper and gave a smart and dignified answer.

The actress wrote, “Both are different personalities. You can’t compare them. Both are good in their own way.”

Isn’t it a dignified answer? What are your thoughts?