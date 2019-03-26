News

Erica Fernandes is celebrating her special someone's birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2019 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes, who is ruling the television screens these days with her performance as Prerna on the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, seems to be in the happy zone these days. Well, it is someone special's birthday today, and the actress is celebrating it with much love.

Although today is indeed Shaheer's birthday, Erica is partying with some else. It is none other than Champ, her golden retriever. If you are an Erica Fernandes fan, you would know that the actress is quite close to Champion Fernandes. Their pictures are a hit on the internet.

Erica celebrated his birthday with balloons and a cake. She shared pictures from the celebration, which included a cute click of hers with Champ.

Check the post here.

