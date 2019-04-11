Erica Fernandes denies being in a relationship with Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: With her hard work, Erica Fernandes has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Currently, she is playing the female lead role of Prerna in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is seen opposite Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag. Her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Parth is loved by her fans.

Apart from her work, Erica’s personal life has also grabbed headlines.

Since a very long time, there have been reports about her dating Parth. However, the actress has finally opened up and denied being in a relationship with her co-star. She called it a rumour.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Erica said, "It is news to me that such rumours are out there. But, I guess, rumours are a part and parcel of the entertainment industry. I have known Parth since we started working together on our TV show and we shoot every day. We are good friends and have a great working relationship. Whenever we chill together, we have a whole bunch of people with us. When we go for events, we are often leaving from our set, so yes, we do leave together. That doesn't mean we go home together. In fact, we live in different parts of the city."

The actress further said to the publication that people will talk what they have to and she does not think she can go around and explain to everyone. She said they are good friends and that she can't do anything about the rumours since she can't stop them and that link-up rumours are common for actors who are a part of shows with a romantic storyline. “It doesn't bother me as I know the truth and I can't stop them,” she said.