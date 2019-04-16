News

Erica Fernandes in Game of Thrones mode

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes, who is currently playing the female lead role of Prerna in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is in the Game of Thrones mode.       

Game of Thrones is an immensely popular American fantasy drama.  Ever since the first season of GOT hit the screens, fans have been going crazy about the show. Now, finally, the drama is back with season 8. After the finale got premiered, fans of GOT are taking to their respective social media handles to show how excited they are. The fans of Game of Thrones include many Bollywood and television stars as well, and Erica Fernandes is one of them.

An excited Erica took to her Instagram handle and shared a character poster from the show which stars herself. In the edited picture, the actress looks superb, and it vividly says how much she is a fan of the show.   

"Me in GOT mode  !! Finally after 2 yrs of waiting!." she captioned her photo.

Check out her picture right here:

Did you like Erica’s edited picture? Hit the comment section below. 

