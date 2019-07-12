News

Erica Fernandes gets trolled for watching THIS Bollywood film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jul 2019 03:19 PM

MUMBAI: It seems digital world has become a tough place to be in! Although one cannot deny the fact that it has many advantages, but like many other things, it too has its pros and cons. For example, the platform brings celebs close to their fans. However, sometimes the celebs also become victims of trolls. The latest actress to get trolled is Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes. 

Erica recently took to social media and shared a picture of watching Karan Johar's last production Kalank on sets in the middle of her make-up session. Little had she imagined that watching a movie could make her a target of trolls. Well, it has happened. Trolls ask how could she watch Kalank that too with a smile on her face? 

Erica captioned her post, "Nothing has to get in the way of enjoying a movie I have been waiting for! In the midst of a make-up session, found some time to watch #Kalank on @PrimeVideoIN. #amazonprimeday.” As soon as she posted this picture, trolls started pouring in. Take a look below: 

Even her co-star Hina Khan who played Komolika in the show was also trolled last week for posting the same. Sharing pictures with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and manager Heena Lad, she had written, "Weekend plans done right with some friends and loads of fun. Watching Kalank with @rockyj1 & @heenaalad on @PrimeVideoIN#AmazonPrimeDay#DiscoverTheJoyOfMore” 

Take a look below. 

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Mr Bajaj, Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Story line, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Indian Television set to witness the biggest...

Indian Television set to witness the biggest launch with Nach Baliye 9
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana

past seven days