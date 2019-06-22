News

Erica Fernandes has found her 'MUSE'

MUMBAI: One of television's most popular and loved actresses, Erica Fernandes made her TV debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Dr. Sonakshi Bose. She was much appreciated for her performance as well as her on-screen chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh. She is currently paired opposite Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna Basu. The gorgeous actress has a massive fan following and recently touched two million followers on Instagram. 

Off the screens, she keeps her fans updated on her life by frequently posting on social media. In fact, she even has her own YouTube channel where she often gives make-up and fashion tips to her fans along with suggestions and innovative ideas about dressing up, styling, beauty, fashion hacks, and make-up techniques. 

She is simply breathtaking in all what she wears and flaunts her style not only at social events but also on her Instagram handle. 

She is also a traveller and like exploring and trekking at new places. We can say that she would be the ideal companion and friend one would want to take off on a trip with. 

Well, as a part of exploring nature, Erica recently captured a picture of nature, seemingly from one of her trips. The picture has a plant bearing a fruit, and she captioned the picture saying, ‘When mother nature is your muse’.

Show your love for Erica in the comments section below!
