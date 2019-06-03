Erica Fernandes has found new BFFs in Indonesia!

MUMBAI: Our Indian television actors have found a home in Indonesia.

The country absolutely loves the actors, so much that they are smitten by them. They often send gifts and cakes on special occasions all the way to India, and our actors too keep visiting the country time and again to shower their love.

Erica Fernandes is quite a friendly soul and is often found having a blast on and off the sets with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars. The way she balances 'work and play' is an interesting treat, and something to learn from the beauty is how she makes work fun.

Recently, Erica traveled to Indonesia, and this time, accompanying her were telly beauties Heli Daruwala and Sonarika Bhadoria. The trio had a good time, and Sonarika also entertained them by singing 'Mardala' from Bollywood movie Devdas featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

Take a look at all the fun they had while at work in Indonesia.

That's quite a visual treat, isn't it?