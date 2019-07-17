Erica Fernandes has a NICKNAME for KSG and Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: With the new track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay introducing Prerna as Mrs. Bajaj, who is now off to Switzerland with Mr. Bajaj, and Anurag being shattered on losing her, the three actors have quite a lot of scenes together.



Karan Singh Grover’s entry has introduced a fresh twist in the storyline, and while we have seen Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan bonding and becoming very good friends on the sets of Kasautii, Karan has joined the two, and we can spot the trio having a great time shooting sequences.



Recently, the three along with the cast of the show visited Switzerland to shoot important sequences, and we spotted the cast having a blast abroad. Now, we can see some more pictures from their Swiss diaries. Erica in her picture captioned the post by introducing Parth and Karan as her dragons!

Ever since its launch, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Lead pair Parth and Erica have a massive fan following, and their chemistry is adored by the audience.

Show your love for Karan, Parth, and Erica in the comments section below!