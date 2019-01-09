News

Erica Fernandes has a positive message for her fans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2019 05:23 PM
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is loved for her role of Prerna in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is quite active on social media and also owns a YouTube channel. 

Whenever Erica shares a post, she pens down positive message for her fans and well-wishers. The actress recently shared a photo which seems to be a still from the making of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. To accompany the post, she wrote that it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of life but don’t forget to enjoy the little moments that life has to offer. 

Well, we couldn’t agree more with Erica!

 
Tags > Erica Fernandes, Kasauty Jindagii Key, Prerna, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Zee TV launches Rajaa Beta

Zee TV launches Rajaa Beta
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days