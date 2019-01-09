News
Erica Fernandes has a positive message for her fans
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is loved for her role of Prerna in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is quite active on social media and also owns a YouTube channel.
Whenever Erica shares a post, she pens down positive message for her fans and well-wishers. The actress recently shared a photo which seems to be a still from the making of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. To accompany the post, she wrote that it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of life but don’t forget to enjoy the little moments that life has to offer.
Well, we couldn’t agree more with Erica!
