News

Erica Fernandes is HUNTING for ‘THIS’?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jul 2019 08:05 PM

MUMBAI: Along with the monsoons bringing us much respite from the heat, they come with their share of difficulties and traffic jams.

And it is not only us who are facing these issues but also celebrity Mumbaikars who travel daily for their shoots. Among them is Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes. She might entertain the audience with her character as Prerna and perform romantic rain sequences too, but when it comes to real life, we don’t think it is as exciting.

Erica is just back from her Switzerland work trip, and now that she is back to dealing with the puddles and potholes of Mumbai, she put up a post of her travelling on the flooded roads of Mumbai. She was seen casually pointing out that there is no sign of the roads, which are filled with water.



Show your love for monsoons and Erica in the comments section below!

Tags > Erica Fernandes, traffic jams, celebrity Mumbaikars, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

past seven days