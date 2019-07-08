Erica Fernandes is HUNTING for ‘THIS’?

MUMBAI: Along with the monsoons bringing us much respite from the heat, they come with their share of difficulties and traffic jams.



And it is not only us who are facing these issues but also celebrity Mumbaikars who travel daily for their shoots. Among them is Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes. She might entertain the audience with her character as Prerna and perform romantic rain sequences too, but when it comes to real life, we don’t think it is as exciting.



Erica is just back from her Switzerland work trip, and now that she is back to dealing with the puddles and potholes of Mumbai, she put up a post of her travelling on the flooded roads of Mumbai. She was seen casually pointing out that there is no sign of the roads, which are filled with water.





Show your love for monsoons and Erica in the comments section below!