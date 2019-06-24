Erica Fernandes is LOST in 'his' thoughts...

MUMBAI: It looks like Erica Fernandes is feeling thoughtful these days.

The lady is busy shooting for Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna, and the drama quotient has upped with the entry of Mr. Bajaj in the show. The much-in-love couple is faced with the challenge of this evil man wanting to ruin their lives.

Erica seems to have captured some scenes while shooting and has added a personal touch to them with some thought-provoking captions on her social media.

Take a look.

Erica is paired opposite Parth Samthaan in the show, who plays the role of Anurga. Ever since the show's launch, Erica has been in the news for the on-screen and off-screen chemistry she shares with Parth. Recent media reports state that the lead pair of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will apparently participate in Nach Baliye 9.