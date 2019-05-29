Erica Fernandes makes a ‘BIG ANNOUNCEMENT’!

MUMBAI: We love Erica Fernandes’ style game, not only in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she plays the role of Prerna, but also in general as she posts her fashionable pictures on social media.

In her personal life, we assume that she loves travelling and dressing to the nines. In fact, she even has her own YouTube channel where she often gives make-up and fashion tips to her fans along with suggestions and innovative ideas about dressing up, styling, beauty, fashion hacks, and make-up techniques.

Now, gear up for yet another tutorial with a picture highlighting her eyes.

Eyes are the most expressive feature of the face and can work wonders even if you wear a simple lipstick and eye make-up. Erica presents some quick tips on highlighting your eyes with make-up.

How excited are you to watch these hacks given by Erica? Let us know in the comments section below!