Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan speak about their PAIRING in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most watched and loved television shows currently. Audience love the show for its gripping storyline and stellar cast. Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are playing the lead roles of Prerna and Anurag respectively.

Prerna and Anurag’s chemistry is immensely popular among the loyal viewers of the soap. In an interview, the lead onscreen pair spoke about the success of the show and more. Erica told Pinkvilla, "When a show starts people have apprehensions but you need to give it time to see how the characters build, how the chemistry builds, and everything, only then you can make a decision about any couple."

Parth shared, "I was pretty much clear. I had no apprehension about it will work or no. If it is a love story, and somewhere down the line if you give your best and if you are passionate about what you do, it comes out. So, yes, building up chemistry is essential, for that both need to work hand-in-hand for it to come out very well, and thankfully over here, we have both worked really hard and things have worked for us. I was pretty much sure that things will work but it is just that there was a little bit of hitch when it comes to Kasautii because it is a brand, and is an iconic love story. There were huge expectations from us as a fresh couple whether the chemistry, the love which was shown earlier would be the same or better this time, that sort of fear we had but building up of chemistry, I was pretty sure about it."