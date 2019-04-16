News

Erica Fernandes reveals THIS about friend Surbhi Chandna

16 Apr 2019
MUMBAI: Two very popular television actresses bond quite well!

Erica Fernandes and Surbhi Chandna recently took off to Switzerland for a holiday. The duo proved to be a crackling combination.

Both the gorgeous divas bombarded their fans with exciting updates from their stay in Switzerland.

Apart from clicking numerous pictures and having a gala time there, they became thick friends.

Erica recently did an Insta Live session with her fans, and when asked about Surbhi, the petite actress said, 'Surbhi and I are total opposites, and still, we bonded pretty well. She is very enthusiastic and entertaining, whereas I’m the quieter one. I believe she has some guts.'

It seems like the girls are quite fond of each other.

Well, we hope they bond even better with time.
