‘THIS’ is Erica Fernandes’ SECOND HOME!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one talented actress and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience as Prerna in her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



Erica stars opposite Parth Samthaan in the show, and the two make for one of the most loved on-screen couples.



Their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is unmissable, and viewers also adore the duo off-screen, specifically on social media. In fact, they were even rumoured to be dating in real life. Recently, speculations were rife about their break-up because of Parth's closeness to another woman.



We also recently reported that Parth and Erica will be seen in the upcoming episode of Nach Baliye.



Erica has a massive following on social media, and her fans are always inquisitive to know more about her personal life. Her posts prove that she is a nature lover and loves to explore places by travelling. Moreover, she is a blogger and a make-up enthusiast and loves spending time with her family and loved ones.



Her recent photographs on Instagram show her visit to Dubai with family. She is apparently meeting them after months and is elated to be in her second home, going by her hashtags.



Take a look.

