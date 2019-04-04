Erica Fernandes sets major style goals with her latest picture

MUMBAI: After working in several projects, Erica Fernandes has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Today she is one of the popular actresses of small screen who enjoys a loyal fan following.

The actress is currently playing the female lead role of Prerna in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is seen opposite Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag. She has enough reasons to smile as her show is a hit among the audience, and her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Parth is loved by her fans.

In addition to her acting chops, Erica is also known for her fashion sense. If you browse through her Instagram profile, you will surely get some style tips from the lady. She easily slips into ethnic as well as western attires. The lady knows how to experiment with her looks, and her latest social media update is the proof.

In a few pictures shared by her, she can be seen sporting a look which is entirely different from her girl - next - door look which she plays in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Donning a multi coloured leather jacket along with a black inner and blue skinny jeans, Erica looked cool and sporty. We also loved her intricately tied up hair.

Check out her picture here: