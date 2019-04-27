Erica Fernandes’ sun kissed vibrant photo will make your day

MUMBAI: The popular actress Erica Fernandes has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She is not just a popular actress but also a fashion diva.

Erica, who is currently seen in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the female lead role of Prerna opposite Parth Samthaan, has a huge fan following. She regularly treats them with her stylish pictures. If you browse through her Instagram profile, you will surely get some style tips from the lady.

Speaking about her latest Instagram update, her sun kissed vibrant photo will make your day. In the photo, she can be seen sporting a white tee paired with a super cool multi-coloured bomber jacket. Her red lips and wavy hair made her look gorgeous. We also loved the beautiful eye-soothing natural background.

"Your mind will always believe everything you tell it . Feed it faith , feed it love , feed it truth . #ejf #kasautiizindagiikay #colour #quotes #thoughts #life,” she captioned.

Take a look at her picture below: