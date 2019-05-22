Erica Fernandes WILL NOT post any NEW PICTURES on social media...Here's why!

MUMBAI: Actors usually keep us entertained with the roles they play in daily soaps, and we cannot have enough of them. One such actress is Erica Fernandes, whom we absolutely love watching on television. The gorgeous actress currently essays the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Her chemistry with Parth Samthaan is so good that we can only derive couple goals from their characters of Prerna and Anurag. And now, with social media giving a boost to celebrities who keep their fans updated with the minutest details of everything that they are up to, the world has only become a smaller place to live in.

Erica is very active on social media, and we love watching all that she indulges in when not shooting too. From her on-set pictures with good friends Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey, and Parth, and her relaxing and swimming to her travel diaries on Switzerland, she has always kept us updated.

However, Erica seems to be in a fix now. Apparently, she won’t be posting new pictures of herself on social media because both her phones are damaged. It looks like she is using a spare phone as she took a picture of both her phones and posted it on her Instagram account.

Won’t you miss Erica’s latest Insta posts on social media? Show your love for Erica in the comments section below!