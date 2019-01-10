Erica optimistic about 2019

MUMBAI: Erica is one of the most loved actresses on television. She currently essays the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
The new year has begun, and every one of us as a resolution. We all want to think positive and start the year on a good note.
Erica seems to be very optimistic. Since the new year has begun, she has been sharing a lot of posts with positive captions for her fans and well-wishers.
In one such post, the gorgeous actress said, 'One day or day one ... it's your decision!'
Check out the post here.
Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?
Which show do you enjoy watching?
Add new comment