Ever hosted these ‘TYPES OF GUESTS’? The latest sketch from The Timeliners will portray every quirky guest ever

11 Aug 2019 04:04 PM

We Indians swear by our dedication towards serving our guests; so much so that they are regarded as Gods.  Taking quite the pride in ourselves for using the term - Atithi Devo Bhava, we, as hosts, take everything in our stride; even for the weirdest of the lot. Showing all kinds of crazy, with doses of laughter in their latest sketch, The Timeliners, from the house of TVF, brings you their brand new sketch ‘Types of Guests’, that perfectly showcases the various visitors that decide to bombard one’s house.

From bringing out the shiny new cutlery to dusting off old trophies, every host will relate to the efforts they endure to welcome a guest. This hilariously real sketch shows all kinds of guests, be it the never-leaving kinds, the forever-demanding rich uncle, to the ones that always finish all the food in your house. The struggle with each one of them is real.

Shreya Singh, Ambrish Verma, Sahil Verma among others, bring out the funniest yet the worst experiences a host could imagine, through their amazing performances. This amusing sketch written by Anubhav Parsheera and directed by Sahil Verma, will leave the viewers with a surprising twist at the end.  To see the absurdity of uninvited company shown in the most relatable of ways, watch The Timeliner’s sketch ‘Types of Guests’ on the TVFPlay App or the YouTube channel.

Watch it here:  https://bit.ly/TTLTypesOfGuests

