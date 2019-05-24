News

Evergreen Diva Rekha performs the Tulabhara ritual for contestant Saksham on Super Dancer Chapter 3

24 May 2019

MUMBAI: Every time a child does something great, our elders believe in following a tradition of removing the, ‘evil eye’. Bollywood Diva and gorgeous actress Rekha who will be seen in the upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 will exactly do that for Ludhiana contestant Saksham. On the show, Rekha will be seen encouraging the super talented kids on the ‘Jashn-Ae-Rekha’ themed episode. All the contestants gave a beautiful tribute to the veteran actress by performing on some of her popular songs like, ‘Rang Barse’, ‘Salam- A-Ishq’, ‘Rang Hai Raseela’ and many more. Out of all the kids, contestant Saksham from Ludhiana really caught Rekha’s attention. She was really impressed seeing his performance on the song, ‘Rafta rafta aankh meri ladi hai.’ She praised the little boy and to everyone’s surprise, declared that she wants to do the, ‘Tulabhara’ ritual for him so that no evil eye ever falls on him.  

In ancient days, the Tulabhara tradition was followed by Kings and Queens in order to protect someone from evil eyes. According to this ritual, a person is made to sit on one side of the weighing scale and on the other side, there are gold and silver jewels. Following the same ritual, Rekha mentioned, “As per my zodiac sign, I am a Libra. My parents have always advised me to keep a balance between the heart and the mind. This is what the weighing scale represents.”

Further, in the show, the moment becomes a huge celebration for Rekha. Feeling overwhelmed she said, “I feel as if it’s my birthday today. I hardly celebrate my birthday but today’s celebration feels so much like a memorable, ‘Jashn’ to me”

