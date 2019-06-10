Every actor has his or her own struggle: Shabbir Ali

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Actor Shabbir Ali, known for television shows like Tere Mere Sapne and Badho Bahu, says he is keen on playing the role of an antagonist.



'I want to play challenging roles that help me grow as an actor and allow me to create a benchmark. I'm looking forward to playing the of an antagonist if given a chance,' he said in a statement.



When asked about his casting experience, he revealed, 'I have never faced the casting couch. Every actor has his or her own struggle while making their place in the entertainment industry. However, in my case, I believed in my dreams, and I am very passionate about my work. I love what I do, and I do what I love. So nobody can exploit me.'



Shabbir also has Bollywood movies like Bajirao Mastani, Lashkar: The War Against Terror, and Hum Tum Aur Ghost to his credit. In addition to acting, he is a popular fitness expert and grooming consultant.



He concludes by saying that anyone can become actor. 'I feel acting is just about passion. Looks hardly matter. If people have talent and are really passionate and hardworking, they can survive in the entertainment industry,' he said.