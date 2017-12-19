Every actor should work with Sudhir Mishra once: Richa Chadha

Actress Richa Chadha, who is working in Sudhir Mishra's Dasdev, says that each actor should work with the director once in their lifetime.

"I feel each actor should once work with Sudhir Mishra in his or her life because you get to learn a lot from him," Richa said on Monday at her 32 birthday celebration, here.

"Most well-known director of today's time like Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali and Nikhil Advani have assisted Sudhir sir and Sudhir sir has assisted well known directors like Shekhar Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and Kundan Shah so it was nice opportunity for me to work in old classic which is coming up with it's new adaptation," she added.

The actress, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release "Fukrey Returns", says that she loves her character Paro in "Dasdev".

"I think Dasdev is one of his best film so I am really excited for it. I did film like 'Fukrey Returns' which was commercial film but 'Dasdev' comes under very serious, political satire and drama zone.

"I really hope that film get appreciated by the audience," said Richa.

Talking about her professional journey in 2017, Richa says that the year has been good for her.

"I feel as an actor, we go through lots of ups and down in our career so we should be normal as much as possible, even though, I am very happy right now because I worked in many films which has received critical acclaim but the commercial success of 'Fukrey Returns' is something else," she said.

Talking about her future projects, Richa says that her three films are releasing in the first quarter of 2018.

"We will start shooting of 'Inside Edge' in March-April. My first film of 2018 is named '3 Storeys' which is produced by Excel Entertainment," she said.

Added Richa: "I think after many years, audience will able to see Mumbai's authentic chawl representation through our film, just like we used to have in popularA television soaps like 'Nukkad' or 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi' which were slice of life stories but in our film, there is thrill element as well.

"It is directed by Arjun Mukherjee and will get release on February 16. After that, there is an international project named 'Love Sonia' and after that, Sudhir Msihra's 'Dasdev' will be released."

"Fukrey Returns" has raked in as much as Rs. 64.50 crore in just ten days of its release with Sunday's collection being Rs. 6.75 crore.